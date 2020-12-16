Owner of beloved Houston eatery Tel-Wink Grill has died

HOUSTON – Dimitrios “Jimmy” Bokos, the owner of Tel-Wink Grill, has died, according to a Houston funeral home.

Bokos and his wife, Peggy Bokos, owned Tel-Wink in the 4300 block of Telephone Road and previously owned the Omega Restaurant on Gulf Freeway and Monroe and Frank’s Grill on Telephone Road.

Bokos died last Friday.

Bokos has two stepchildren and seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

“Houston lost a very well-known figure in the restaurant industry, and loved by his employees of many years,” the obituary reads. “Jimmy came to the United States, became a citizen, got married and made a better life for his family by moving to Houston.”

“‘Jimmy the Greek’ is very respected in the community,” it continues. “He was very kind man and loved by many customers, as well as the Greek community. He was proud member of the AHEPA. Supporter of Veterans, the Shriners Hospital, as well as the M.S. Foundation.”

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home at 6810 Lawndale Houston. A blessing service will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The funeral procession will drive through the Tel-Wink parking lot on the way to burial at South Park Cemetery at 1310 North Maine in Pearland.