‘World’s smallest Target’ in Texas has been demolished

The Marathon Target, known as the world's smallest Target, has been demolished over safety concerns.

MARATHON, Texas – Say goodbye to a Texas icon.

The “world’s smallest Target” has been demolished after the property owner decided to tear it down due to the structure becoming unstable, fearing someone would be injured, according to KSAT News.

It’s been identified as the world’s smallest Target off US Highway 90 outside Marathon, Texas. Although referred to as a Target, the tiny structure is not actually a Target store, but a former railroad structure with the store’s logo painted on it.

It was named as a “Target store” five years ago when a person painted it.