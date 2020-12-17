38ºF

Texas

‘World’s smallest Target’ in Texas has been demolished

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: texas, community, weird news
The Marathon Target, known as the world's smallest Target, has been demolished over safety concerns.
The Marathon Target, known as the world's smallest Target, has been demolished over safety concerns. (Wikipedia Commons)

MARATHON, Texas – Say goodbye to a Texas icon.

The “world’s smallest Target” has been demolished after the property owner decided to tear it down due to the structure becoming unstable, fearing someone would be injured, according to KSAT News.

It’s been identified as the world’s smallest Target off US Highway 90 outside Marathon, Texas. Although referred to as a Target, the tiny structure is not actually a Target store, but a former railroad structure with the store’s logo painted on it.

It was named as a “Target store” five years ago when a person painted it.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: