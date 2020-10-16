5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Oct. 16

Here are things to know for Friday, Oct. 16:

1. Teen fatally shot while trying to rob man with fake AR-15; accomplice not cooperating with deputies: HCSO

Deputies are investigating after they said a man fatally shot one of two teens who tried to rob him Friday.

According to HCSO, the two male teens around ages 15-16 showed up at the scene as the man was trying to meet up with a woman. Deputies said the teens had a fake AR-15.

The man then shot one of the teens and killed him, deputies said.

2. DOJ charges Houston billionaire Robert Brockman with $2 billion tax fraud in largest such fraud case against an American

Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman with a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.

Department of Justice officials said at a news conference Thursday in San Francisco that Brockman, 79, hid the money over 20 years through complicated schemes including filing false returns and setting up secret accounts all over the world to hide and launder the money.

3. Houston man imprisoned for stashing over $400,000 worth of marijuana in stash house in Texas border town

A Houston man was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison following a conviction of possession with intent to distribute a large amount of marijuana, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick on Wednesday.

Roberto Garcia Saldana pleaded guilty June 9, confessing his involvement in a marijuana stash house in Zapata, a Texas border town. In addition, U.S. District Judge Diana Saldana ordered the sentence to be followed by four years of supervised release.

4. Houston police search for motorcycle riders seen in viral video appearing to taunt officers

Houston police said an organized event this past weekend brought a lot of motorcycles to town.

However, officers said some of those riders left that event and hit the freeways. Video posted to social media and then shared by the Houston Police Officers' Union shows a group of riders appearing to taunt police on the freeway.

The video shows several riders driving on the East-Tex freeway with three Houston police officers following the group with their lights and sirens on. However, the roughly 2-minute video does not show riders pulling over, some are seen performing stunts in front of the officers' cruisers.

5. Houston SPCA confirms abused dog seen in viral video has been found

The Houston SPCA confirmed that the dog seen being beaten in a viral video on social media has been found.

According to the HSPCA, the dog has been found and is currently their possession.

KPRC 2 reported earlier this week on a viral video that showed a Houston woman kicking a dog as onlookers laughed.

