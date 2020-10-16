Teen fatally shot while trying to rob man with fake AR-15; accomplice not cooperating with deputies: HCSO

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating after they said a man fatally shot one of two teens who tried to rob him Friday.

Deputies said the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Uvalde.

According to HCSO, the two male teens around ages 15-16 showed up to the scene as the man was trying to meet up with a woman. Deputies said the teens had a fake AR-15.

The man then shot one of the teens and killed him, deputies said.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found the other teen try to give the teen who was shot CPR. Investigators said the second teen involved is not cooperating with authorities and the man got away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.