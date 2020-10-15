Houston SPCA looking for dog abused in viral video

HOUSTON – The Houston SPCA is offering a $500 dollar reward to anyone who can help locate a dog that seen being beaten in a viral video on social media.

KPRC 2 reported earlier this week on a viral video that showed a Houston woman kicking a dog as onlookers laughed.

The woman seen in the video told KPRC 2 that before the recording starts, the animal attacked her 5-year-old son three times.

Representatives with the HSPCA said they could not comment on that but said their focus is on the animals well being.

“Part of the reason we want to find the dog is so that our vet can take a look at the dog and give it a full examination," said representative with the SPCA Julie Kuenstle. "(To) make sure that there aren’t any broken bones or bruises, and if he or she does need care we can get (it) the care that (it) need.”

Houston Police Animal Cruelty unit is aware of the video and is investigating, but no charges have been filed.