Check out the ‘FRIENDS’ Central Perk pop-up in Texas

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

2004: The sitcom "Friends" ends after 236 episodes and 10 seasons. The finale was watched by 51.1 million American viewers, making it the fourth most watched series finale in television history and the most watched TV episode of the decade. (Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images)

Get your “The One Where...” caption ready.

The ultimate “FRIENDS” experience is now set up in Texas.

Fans of the sitcom can now visit a Central Perk pop-up exhibit in downtown Dallas.

The exhibit is a part of the AT&T Discovery District, a new downtown destination combining tech, culture and entertainment to create unique experiences.

The “FRIENDS”-themed pop-up features multiple settings and props from the show allowing fans to immerse themselves in the experience and recreate iconic “Friends” moments.

For a limited time, fans can visit the site within the AT&T Experience Store.

Operating hours are 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.

