Check out the ‘FRIENDS’ Central Perk pop-up in Texas

Get your “The One Where...” caption ready.

The ultimate “FRIENDS” experience is now set up in Texas.

Fans of the sitcom can now visit a Central Perk pop-up exhibit in downtown Dallas.

The exhibit is a part of the AT&T Discovery District, a new downtown destination combining tech, culture and entertainment to create unique experiences.

The “FRIENDS”-themed pop-up features multiple settings and props from the show allowing fans to immerse themselves in the experience and recreate iconic “Friends” moments.

For a limited time, fans can visit the site within the AT&T Experience Store.

Operating hours are 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.