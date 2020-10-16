80ºF

‘SWAG’: Astros fans react to Carlos Correa’s game-winning walkoff homer

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros hits a walk off solo home run to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at PETCO Park on October 15, 2020 in San Diego, California.
HOUSTON – It was a tight game for the Houston Astros, but in the end, it was a ninth-inning home run from Carlos Correa that sealed the deal.

The walkoff homer lifted the Astros to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at the AL Championship Series Game 5.

Game 6 of the best-of-seven series is set to start at 5:07 p.m. Friday.

Here is how fans reacted to Correa’s game-winning home run.

