‘SWAG’: Astros fans react to Carlos Correa’s game-winning walkoff homer

HOUSTON – It was a tight game for the Houston Astros, but in the end, it was a ninth-inning home run from Carlos Correa that sealed the deal.

The walkoff homer lifted the Astros to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at the AL Championship Series Game 5.

Game 6 of the best-of-seven series is set to start at 5:07 p.m. Friday.

Here is how fans reacted to Correa’s game-winning home run.

Carlos Correa.... SWAG💪 #Astros fans we are blessed to have this young squad. Hoping Jim Crane keeps all of them @Astros 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #FortheH — DreamShake (@mvpdream34) October 16, 2020

all the carlos correa haters are punching the air and you KNOW IT 😂 — lex (@_lexxx24) October 16, 2020

I believe Carlos Correa is the best 3 point shooter alive — Tero Garza (@tero_19_) October 16, 2020

Carlos Correa is officially the Lord of @AstrosManor. pic.twitter.com/UPH69xAaBg — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) October 16, 2020