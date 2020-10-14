Do you dig it? This mid-century modern home in Houston is one fab pad -- and it’s up for grabs

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this jaw-dropping Texas home on the market.

Say hello to 4603 Ivanhoe Street, a historically significant home nestled on a wooded lot in Houston’s Afton Oaks neighborhood. Mid-century modern architect Allen R. Williams designed the home as his personal residence back in 1952.The home’s notable features include a large sloping roof descended to within a few feet of the ground at the entry, a tall brick chimney, exposed brick walls and large windows.

The home has four bedrooms and 3 baths in a 3,5362-square-foot floor plan. There’s a big lot around it, too — measuring 8,140 square feet.

The home has been renovated throughout the past several years.

If you’ve got $1,550,000 smackeroos burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this mid-century stunner your forever home, give listing agent Star Massing a ring at (832) 640-1628. Click here for more information on the listing.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about these luxe accommodations when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside this incredible property.

4603 Ivanhoe Street, Houston, TX 77027 (HAR)

