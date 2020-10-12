5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Oct. 11

Here are things to know for Monday, Oct. 11:

1. The week ahead in Houston: Early voting in Texas begins Tuesday

Early voting for the Nov. 3 election begins on Oct. 13. and will continue through Oct. 30.

Registered voters in Harris County can vote early at any of the county’s polling locations. Visit Harris County Clerk’s interactive map or download Harris County’s full early voting location list to find a voting center near you.

2. For this COVID-19 “long-hauler,” symptoms have persisted for months: “I’m uncomfortable literally all day long”

Brittani Castle says she’s a COVID-19 “long-hauler.” Since becoming infected with COVID-19 nearly three months ago, she continues to experience shortness of breath, digestive issues and a foggy memory — symptoms that linger even though she’s tested negative for the virus.

In the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, listen to why she says the coronavirus has come to dominate her life.

3. Police reveal details regarding shooting of Travis HS coach, killed in family-related dispute at sports complex in Rosenberg

One man was killed and another is in custody after a shooting Saturday at the Seabourne Creek Sports Complex, according to Rosenberg Police Department. Officials said the fatal shooting is related to an on-going family-related dispute.

The victim, identified as Derwyn Lauderdale, 29, was shot in the abdomen while in the parking lot. He was transported by EMS to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to Fort Bend ISD, Lauderdale was a first-year teacher and coach at Travis High School in Richmond.

4. ‘We’re all together.’ Neighbors don’t let politics ruin friendship

A pair of neighbors in Hinesville, Georgia are taking to social media to spread a message of unity, despite their opposing political beliefs.

Patrick Underwood and Frank Scozzafava have lived in the same town and have known each other for more than 30 years.

While Patrick supports Biden and Frank supports Trump, there is one thing they can both agree to vote on: respect.

5. VIDEO: Texas teen breaks Guinness record for world’s longest legs for female, teenager

A Texas teen now holds the Guinness World Records for the world’s longest legs for a female and the longest legs on a teenager.

17-year-old Maci Currin stands 6 feet, 10 inches tall, and her legs make up 60% of her total height, according to Guinness.

Maci’s left leg measures 53.255 inches, while her right leg measures 52.874 inches, Guinness reported.

