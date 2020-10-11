Travis HS coach killed after family-related dispute at Seabourne Creek Sports Complex in Rosenberg

HOUSTON – One man was killed and another is in custody after a shooting Saturday at the Seabourne Creek Sports Complex, according to Rosenberg Police Department. Officials said the fatal shooting is related to an on-going family-related dispute.

The victim, identified as Derwyn Lauderdale, 29, was shot in the abdomen while in the parking lot. He was transported by EMS to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to Fort Bend ISD, Lauderdale was a first-year teacher and coach at Travis High School in Richmond. He also played football at Bellaire High School in Houston.

“This news has shocked our (Travis High School) community and has left us heartbroken for his family," said principal Sarah Laberge.

Rosenberg police said witnesses identified James Hamilton, 28, as the alleged shooter, who they say was in possession of a handgun stolen from the Houston Police Department.

Hamilton has an extensive criminal history across Harris, Brazoria and Galveston counties, which include previous arrests for violation of a protective order, unlawful carrying of a weapon and terrorists threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.

The sports complex had been rented out for youth football games, which is believed to be the reason Harris and Lauderdale were present together.

“What a sad set of circumstances that took place during this event,” said police chief Jonathan White. “Children came to play a game they love, only to have it ruined by a career criminal committing an act of family violence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this tragedy and we will pursue appropriate charges so justice may be served.”