14 reasons why the world and especially Houston loves Megan Thee Stallion

HOUSTON – One of the hottest rappers in the game is from Houston.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, is a 25-year-old rapper from the South Park neighborhood. In 2020, she has dropped two chart-topping hits “Savage” Remix with fellow Houston native Beyoncé and “WAP” with rapper Cardi B.

In a short time, she has earned many accolades, including two BET Awards, two BET Hip Hop Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and a Billboard Women in Music Award. She was included in Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.

From performances to TV shows to magazine covers, Pete is booked and busy.

In three years, she has dropped three EPs: “Make It Hot,” “Tina Snow,” and “Suga.” She signed to Houston-based record label 300 Entertainment in 2018 and released her first full-length mixtape, Fever, in 2019. She was also managed by her mother, Holly Aleece Thomas, who rapped under the name “Holly-Wood,” until Pete’s mother passed away in 2019.

In September 2019, the Houston rapper signed a management deal with Roc Nation, which is founded by Jay Z.

Pete is also a senior majoring in healthcare administration at Texas Southern University. She also attended Praire View A&M University, where she went viral for rapping against guys in a cipher.

She has also given back to the community, through scholarship programs and donations to a nursing home facility.

A self-described #HotDogMom, Pete owns three dogs named 4oe, Dos and Ten. 4oe is a grey French Bulldog that has his own popular Instagram account. While Dos is an off-white Frenchie puppy, and Ten is a Black Cane Corso.

