Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion to give away two $10K scholarships to 2 women of color

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

This Nov. 20, 2019 photo shows Megan Thee Stallion posing for a portrait in New York. The rapper was named one of the breakthrough artists of the year by the Associated Press. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
HOUSTON – Houston Rapper Megan Thee Stallion announced Thursday on social media that she plans to give away two $10,000 scholarships.

Megan, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, tweeted, “College hot girls this one is for you so listen up I’m giving away 2 10,000 scholarships to two women of color in any field (sic) of study apply now #dontstopscholarship https://theedontstopscholarship.com

The website to apply for the Don’t Stop Scholarship crashed nearly 30 minutes after the announcement.

The Don’t Stop scholarship fund was named after her recent song featuring rapper Young Thug.

Megan isn’t the only Houston native in the hip-hop world feeling generous, Houston rapper Travis Scott also recently announced that he is offering to pay tuition of five students who currently attend historically black colleges.

Scott said he plans to cover tuition for the students' first semesters. After making the announcement, he revealed that his mother attended Grambling State University and his father attended Prairie View A&M University, which are both historically black colleges and universities.

