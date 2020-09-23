Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion named one of the most influential people of 2020

Utilizing her platform to speak on racial injustice and empower women are just two of the reasons Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion landed on Time’s list of 100 most influential people of 2020.

Time’s magazine names Megan Thee Stallion a “pioneer” in its list along with 20 others.

Academy Award–nominated actor Taraji P. Henson writes of Megan Thee Stallion, “She’s deep. She’s enrolled in college. She’s an entertainer. She’s a free spirit; I see that in her. The industry might try to pigeonhole her in this rap game, but she’s got a plan that’s much bigger. And we got her. I just want her to keep winning.”

The honoree who is a student at Texas Southern University has made several headlines this year for her contributions to the community.

The superstar collaborated with Beyoncé on a remix of her hit song 'Savage" in which the pair donated all proceeds to a local organization amid the coronavirus pandemic.

[RELATED: Mayor to proclaim days to honor Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé after ‘Savage’ remix proceeds to go to local non-profit]

She also made a generous donation to a Houston nursing facility to help keep the elderly connected with their families during stay-at-home orders.

[RELATED: Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion donates to a local nursing facility]

“We see the Time 100 as more than a list,” Time 100 editorial director Dan Macsai said of how honorees are selected. “It’s a community of hundreds of leaders from across the years and around the world whose visions can guide us and whose achievements can bring us hope.”

This year’s list includes 54 women, more than before, Time reports.

The proud Houstonian is featured one of eight magazine covers for the Time 100 issue.

She celebrated the victory on Instagram, posting a photo of her cover with the caption "STILL I RISE. YOUNG BLACK WOMAN FROM HOUSTON TEXAS ON THE COVER OF TIME MAGAZINE AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE IN THE WORLD.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s cover of Time 100 is available for purchase here.