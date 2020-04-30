Mayor to proclaim days to honor Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé after ‘Savage’ remix proceeds to go to local non-profit

HOUSTON – Megan Thee Stallion’s dreams are coming true.

The rising rapper released a remix to her hit song, Savage, with fellow Houston native superstar, Beyoncé, on Wednesday. All proceeds from the new song will go to a local organization, Bread of Life Houston, to help those in need amid the COVID-19.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Beyoncé and Megan have been quick to support healthcare and essential workers.

Texas Southern University student, Megan, has also partnered with Amazon to provided supplies to a local nursing home and gave money away to fans in need on social media. Among many efforts, including participating in relief benefit shows, Beyoncé recently pledged to contribute $6 million for mental health awareness amid the global health crisis.

In a video, Megan expressed her excitement for the feature and her desire to have an official day in Houston.

“It’s Megan and Beyoncé Day,” Megan said in a video posted on Instagram.

“If today ain’t my day, I don’t know what today is. Houston, tell them to give me my day,” the artist said.

Wednesday evening, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that both entertainers would receive official days in the city of Houston.

“Because of both artists’ contributions to uplifting our communities, holding down #HTown, and for helping us remain #HoustonStrong, our city will present both artists with their own respective days,” Turner wrote in a tweet.

He said he will work with the artists’ teams to find the appropriate time to make these requests a reality.

It’s great to see proceeds from the single’s purchase will support Bread of Life. Let’s purchase & support this organization’s efforts.



I look forward to connecting with both artists teams to find the appropriate time to make these requests a reality. st #HoustonStrong (2/2) — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 30, 2020

Listen to the remix below: