Houston natives Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion release new collab, all proceeds donated to local disaster organization

HOUSTON – Houston natives Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion finally made a highly anticipated collaboration by remixing Megan’s song, “Savage,” which has grown popular on the app TikTok.

Megan said all proceeds from the new song will go to the local disaster organization, Bread of Life Houston to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remix’s views on YouTube are growing by the second. We would recite some of the lyrics the “Houston Hotties” said, but they are just too “Savage.”

Enjoy the song below: