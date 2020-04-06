Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion donates to a local nursing facility

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is teaming up with Amazon Music to make a generous donation to a nursing facility in Houston.

The Houston-native announced in an Instagram video that she will be donating money, supplies and Amazon Fire tablets to residents and staff at Park Manor Skilled Nursing Facility.

In the video, Megan shares with her fans that she is “really hurting” as she can’t see her grandparents at this time.

The rapper hopes by donating Amazon Fire tablets that residents at the facility who have grandchildren will be able to connect with their loved ones.