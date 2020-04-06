73ºF

Local News

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion donates to a local nursing facility

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Megan Thee Stallion performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The singer says she works extremely hard in the studio when it comes to writing music, so when she almost couldnt release her new album due to drama with her record label, she was anxious and uneasy. I was super-nervous, she said in an interview with The Associated Press this week after a Houston judge ordered the Friday, March 6, 2020, release of her album as her bitter court battle with her label continues. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is teaming up with Amazon Music to make a generous donation to a nursing facility in Houston.

The Houston-native announced in an Instagram video that she will be donating money, supplies and Amazon Fire tablets to residents and staff at Park Manor Skilled Nursing Facility.

In the video, Megan shares with her fans that she is “really hurting” as she can’t see her grandparents at this time.

The rapper hopes by donating Amazon Fire tablets that residents at the facility who have grandchildren will be able to connect with their loved ones.

