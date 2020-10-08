80ºF

Houston rapper Travis Scott offers to pay tuition for 5 HBCU students on Twitter

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Travis Scott performs at Kailand's Swaggy 16th birthday party at Belasco Theatre on September 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
HOUSTON – Rapper Travis Scott was in a charitable mood Wednesday night as he offered to pay the tuition of five students that currently attend historically black colleges and universities.

The Houston native took to Twitter to make the announcement that sent social media into a frenzy.

Scott said he plans to cover tuition for the students' first semesters. After making the announcement, he revealed that his mother attended Grambling State University and his father attended Prairie View A&M University, which are both HBCUs.

The rapper even announced two of the five selectees on the social media platform. One student is studying at Morehouse College in Atlanta and the other goes to Howard University in Washington, D.C.

This is sure to be a gift they’ll never forget because, after all, a college education can be expensive.

