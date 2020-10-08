Houston rapper Travis Scott offers to pay tuition for 5 HBCU students on Twitter

HOUSTON – Rapper Travis Scott was in a charitable mood Wednesday night as he offered to pay the tuition of five students that currently attend historically black colleges and universities.

The Houston native took to Twitter to make the announcement that sent social media into a frenzy.

THAT ATTENDS AN HBCU https://t.co/5eQ6YXQMc5 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

Scott said he plans to cover tuition for the students' first semesters. After making the announcement, he revealed that his mother attended Grambling State University and his father attended Prairie View A&M University, which are both HBCUs.

My mom went to Grambling and my dad went to PV. Wild — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

The rapper even announced two of the five selectees on the social media platform. One student is studying at Morehouse College in Atlanta and the other goes to Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Say lesss Taylorrrr !!!!!!! https://t.co/t2Hrvqz5Cw — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

My mom always wanted me to go here.!!!! So I got u bro !!! Just lock in and come out of there ready to change the world. https://t.co/VwWwr0SswO — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

This is sure to be a gift they’ll never forget because, after all, a college education can be expensive.