Rappers Megan thee Stallion and Cardi Be release highly-anticipated in new collab, ‘WAP'

HOUSTON – Houston native rapper Megan thee Stallion and Cardi B released their highly anticipated song “WAP” along with a sexy music video.

The video, which already has more than 21 million views as of its release Friday, features a variety of stars including Houston native and singer Normani, Kylie Jenner, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Rosalia and Mulatto. A big shocker was Jenner’s cameo that caused a stir of conversation among fans.

The rappers flaunted their old school updos, which seemed to be inspired by the movie B.A.P.S, along with routine dance moves.

Cardi B took to Twitter to defend many who questioned why Jenner was in the music video. The rapper thanked each woman who made time to be a part of the music video. She emphasized how important it was to feature women of all races and backgrounds to make an empowering influence.

I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot to me! It was so important to me to include different women,that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 7, 2020

Watch the video below: