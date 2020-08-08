88ºF

Rappers Megan thee Stallion and Cardi Be release highly-anticipated in new collab, ‘WAP'

Music video features cameos from Kylie Jenner Normani, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Rosalía, Mulatto

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B (Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston native rapper Megan thee Stallion and Cardi B released their highly anticipated song “WAP” along with a sexy music video.

The video, which already has more than 21 million views as of its release Friday, features a variety of stars including Houston native and singer Normani, Kylie Jenner, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Rosalia and Mulatto. A big shocker was Jenner’s cameo that caused a stir of conversation among fans.

The rappers flaunted their old school updos, which seemed to be inspired by the movie B.A.P.S, along with routine dance moves.

Cardi B took to Twitter to defend many who questioned why Jenner was in the music video. The rapper thanked each woman who made time to be a part of the music video. She emphasized how important it was to feature women of all races and backgrounds to make an empowering influence.

Watch the video below:

(Warning: Explicit language can be heard in video)

