The week ahead in Houston: Early voting in Texas begins Tuesday

Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events and stories happening in the week ahead. This week, we also included a couple of national stories we thought you should know about.

Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett begin Monday

Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett are set to begin Monday. The confirmation hearings for Barrett, who would replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, are scheduled to last for four days.

Early voting in Texas begins Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

Early voting for the Nov. 3 election begins on Oct. 13. and will continue through Oct. 30.

Locations

Registered voters in Harris County can vote early at any of the county’s polling locations. Visit Harris County Clerk’s interactive map or download Harris County’s full early voting location list to find a voting center near you.

Times

Harris County polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, and open 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Oct. 13-17: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: 12 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 19-Oct. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: 12 to 6 p.m.

Oct. 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 27-29: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

*October 29th: 24-hour voting at seven locations

Visit the Harris County Clerk’s website for more information.

Texas bars will be allowed to reopen at a reduced capacity beginning Wednesday

The state’s bars will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity beginning Oct. 14. Gov. Greg Abbott gave county officials the authority to “opt in” to the reopening measure.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she will not approve bar reopenings, explaining that things are heading in the right direction but that we must not let our guard down.

“The sooner we can get this virus under control means the sooner we can return to some sense of normalcy and the stronger our local economy will be,” Hidalgo said in a written statement. “We would have gotten there long ago if Harris County had been able to take the aggressive measures we needed to take in April and again in June.”

View statements from other Houston-area county judges here.

Sprouts Farmers Market opening new Houston location Wednesday

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new Houston store at 1212 Old Spanish Trail, near NRG Park, on Wednesday. The new store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The new location will bring approximately 110 full- and part-time jobs to the area, according to a release.

The Arizona-based grocery chain said it is closely following Centers for Disease Control guidelines related to COVID-19.

“Sprouts has invested additional labor hours into stores to allow for more frequent cleaning, paying close attention to high-touch areas such as service counters, restrooms, carts and checkout lanes,” the release reads. “Stores are also implementing steps to promote social distancing and have installed plexiglass barriers at registers to add protection for team members and customers.”