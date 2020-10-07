Judge Hidalgo says bars shouldn’t reopen until ‘virus is under control’ after Abbott’s new order

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo stated that maskless gatherings should not be happening right now following the governor’s announcement of reopening bars.

Hidalgo said the county is still at level “red,” meaning indoor, maskless gathering should not be taking place, including bars. She said Harris County is moving in the right direction in efforts to contain the virus, but for residents to not let their guard down.

Hidalgo’s Office tweeted, “Judge Hidalgo reminds the community that, for the sake of long-term success, we cannot responsibly have further reopenings until the virus is under control.”

Hidalgo released the following statement:

"Months ago, we established the Harris County Threat Level System - critical public health benchmarks to determine the county’s level of reopening and make way for sustainable, long-term reopenings. We have not been able to enforce the Threat Level System, which has led to a much slower decrease in the virus incidence.

"The data guiding county decision-making tells us we are doing much better than we were a few months ago, but we are still at the highest level: red. Indoor, maskless gatherings should not be taking place right now, and this applies to bars, as well.

"We are moving in the right direction because of the community coming together and helping contain this virus. We must not let down our guard or we will be right back where we started.

“The sooner we can get this virus under control means the sooner we can return to some sense of normalcy and the stronger our local economy will be. We would have gotten there long ago if Harris County had been able to take the aggressive measures we needed to take in April and again in June.”

The state from the judge follows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s saying that bars and similar establishments are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity in counties with low COVID-19 hospitalizations starting Oct. 14.

On Wednesday, The governor said it is time to reopen more businesses as coronavirus numbers in the state continue to decline.

“They can open at a 50% capacity provided that they follow the safety protocols,” he said. “If we continue to contain COVID, then these openings just like other businesses should be able to expand in the near future.”

Abbott also announced that businesses such as amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums and bowling alleys can expand to 75% capacity in counties with low COVID-19 hospitalizations ‪beginning Oct. 12.