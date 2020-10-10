For this COVID-19 “long-hauler,” symptoms have persisted for months: “I’m uncomfortable literally all day long”

Brittani Castle, 37, is out of work and says she’s been dealing with the effects of COVID-19 for nearly three months. Credit: Courtesy Brittani Castle

Brittani Castle says she's a COVID-19 “long-hauler.” Since becoming infected with COVID-19 nearly three months ago, she continues to experience shortness of breath, digestive issues and a foggy memory — symptoms that linger even though she's tested negative for the virus.

The Houston woman is out of work and has encountered problems collecting unemployment.

