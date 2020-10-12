’We’re all together.’ Neighbors don’t let politics ruin friendship

(NBC NEWS) – A pair of neighbors in Hinesville, Georgia are taking to social media to spread a message of unity, despite their opposing political beliefs.

Patrick Underwood and Frank Scozzafava have lived in the same town and have known each other for more than 30 years.

While Patrick supports Biden and Frank supports Trump, there is one thing they can both agree to vote on: respect.

Patrick recently decided to take a picture with Frank as they both sported signs of the presidential candidates they are voting for in the upcoming election.

Patrick posted the picture to Facebook with the caption: “I tell people just because we have a difference of opinion doesn’t mean we can’t stay friends. Frank been my friend since 1990. You vote for who you think can make a difference.”

“We took a picture where he held his Trump, I held my Biden,” Patrick said. “Just because of who we vote for doesn’t mean we’re bad people. I said, ‘You know Frank, you’re a good guy. I don’t care that you support Trump.’”

