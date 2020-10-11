VIDEO: Texas teen breaks Guinness record for world’s longest legs for female, teenager

HOUSTON – A Texas teen now holds the Guinness World Records for the world’s longest legs for a female and the longest legs on a teenager.

17-year-old Maci Currin stands 6 feet, 10 inches tall, and her legs make up 60% of her total height, according to Guinness.

While the Currin family, from Cedar Park, are a tall bunch, none of Maci’s other siblings or parents are quite as towering.

Maci’s left leg measures 53.255 inches, while her right leg measures 52.874 inches, Guinness reported.

According to Guinness, Maci wanted to go after this record title to inspire tall people everywhere to embrace their height.

“I was never bullied for my legs... I was bullied because I was taller than everyone,” Maci shared. “Around sophomore year I just stopped caring what people thought of me and once I just stopped caring I wasn’t affected by anything."

In the future, she hopes to go to college in the UK and achieve the record for being the world’s tallest professional model.