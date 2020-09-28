5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Sept. 28

Here are things you need to know for Monday, Sept. 28:

1. Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Brazoria County in response to deadly amoeba found in Lake Jackson water supply

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria County in response to Naeglera Fowleri, a deadly amoeba found in water samples taken from the City of Lake Jackson.

A ‘Boil water’ notice is in place for Lake Jackson as authorities continue to flush and disinfect the water system back to normal.

2. Lake Jackson residents in need of safe water after 6-year-old child dies from brain-eating amoeba in water supply

The ‘Do Not Use’ water advisory came after 6-year-old Josiah McIntye contracted a rare and fatal brain eating amoeba. His family and friends came together earlier Saturday to celebrate his young life. His mother, Maria Castillo, said the child died on Sept. 8.

Describing her son, Castillo said: “He liked to be outside. He liked to play baseball.”

Brazoria County Health officials said the amoeba is a parasite that is generally acquired through water.

3. Houston-area school district cancels remote learning, allows students to return to the classroom

A Wharton County school district is ending its remote learning program.

Louise ISD said the remote learning approach has been unsuccessful for most students and will allow all students to return to schools on Tuesday, according to a letter to parents. Teachers and administrators will not longer be offering remote learning.

4. ‘Say Their Names’ Traveling Memorial Exhibit honoring Black lives lost to racial injustice coming to Houston

A memorial exhibit honoring Black Americans who’ve lost their lives due to social injustice and police brutality is making its way to Houston.

The “Say Their Names” Memorial Exhibit will be installed Tuesday evening at Emancipation Park. This comes after the memorial was in Dallas.

The Houston installment is made possible thanks to local rapper, activist and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth, who will give remarks at the event.

5. NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report in The New York Times.

Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only president in modern times not to make them public, paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years.

The details of the tax filings published Sunday complicate Trump’s description of himself as a shrewd and patriotic businessman, revealing instead a series of financial losses and income from abroad that could come into conflict with his responsibilities as president.

