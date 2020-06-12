Houstonians say these are the best places to try Mexican corn
Houston brings out the best in diverse food, especially Mexican food.
We asked our KPRC 2 Facebook and Instagram followers where to find the best Mexican corn in town.
Here are their recommendations:
- Fiesta (outside, multiple locations)
- La Casita Taqueria & Refresqueria (106 Reidland, Crosby)
- Mambo Seafood (multiple locations)
- Texas Shaved Ice (5211 Barker Cypress, Houston)
- Calle Onze (222 W. 11 Street, Houston)
- El Kiosko (Multiple locations)
- Tampico’s (7525 Irvington, Houston)
- Puerto Escondido (8500 Almeda Genoa, Houston)
- Lupe Tortilla (multple locations)
Did we miss any places for Mexican corn? Let us know in the comments below!
