Houstonians say these are the best places to try Mexican corn

(Courtesy of So Good Blog)

Houston brings out the best in diverse food, especially Mexican food.

We asked our KPRC 2 Facebook and Instagram followers where to find the best Mexican corn in town.

Here are their recommendations:

Fiesta (outside, multiple locations)

La Casita Taqueria & Refresqueria (106 Reidland, Crosby)

Mambo Seafood (multiple locations)

Texas Shaved Ice (5211 Barker Cypress, Houston)

Calle Onze (222 W. 11 Street, Houston)

El Kiosko (Multiple locations)

Tampico’s (7525 Irvington, Houston)

Puerto Escondido (8500 Almeda Genoa, Houston)

Lupe Tortilla (multple locations)

Did we miss any places for Mexican corn? Let us know in the comments below!