‘Say Their Names’ Traveling Memorial Exhibit honoring Black lives lost to racial injustice coming to Houston

HOUSTON – A memorial exhibit honoring Black Americans who’ve lost their lives due to social injustice and police brutality is making its way to Houston.

The “Say Their Names” Memorial Exhibit will be installed Tuesday evening at Emancipation Park. This comes after the memorial was in Dallas.

The Houston installment is made possible thanks to local rapper, activist and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth, who will give remarks at the event. Other speakers will include Mayor Sylvester Turner, Ramon Manning, board chairman, Emancipation Park Conservancy, Emily Clarke, Dallas exhibit organizer and DeRonica Horn, Houston exhibit organizer.

The exhibition was started in Portland, Oregon, on Juneteenth 2020 by Say Their Names Memorial. The group shares photos and information with individuals and communities who want to create memorials in their own neighborhoods. It has been put up in over 25 locations nationwide. The initiative features more than 200 photos of black people who lost their lives.

The memorial will be open from Tuesday through Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information, go to www.saytheirnamesmemorials.com.