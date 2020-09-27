92ºF

Local News

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Brazoria County in response to deadly amoeba found in Lake Jackson water supply

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: Greg Abbott, Brazoria County, deadly ameba, Lake Jackson, water supply, Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks attends a news conference where he provided an update to Texas' response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks attends a news conference where he provided an update to Texas' response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria County in response to Naeglera Fowleri, a deadly amoeba found in water samples taken from the City of Lake Jackson.

A ‘Boil water’ notice is in place for Lake Jackson as authorities continue to flush and disinfect the water system back to normal.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is working alongside the City of Lake Jackson, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Environmental Protection Agency to resolve the ongoing water issue.

“The state of Texas is taking swift action to respond to the situation and support the communities whose water systems have been impacted by this ameba,” said Gov. Abbott. “I urge Texans in Lake Jackson to follow the guidance of local officials and take the appropriate precautions to protect their health and safety as we work to restore safe tap water in the community.”

View the Disaster Declaration. 

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: