9 Houston-area cities under ‘do not use water advisory,’ according to Brazosport Water Authority

HOUSTON – The Brazosport Water Authority issued a “do not use water advisory” for the following cities: Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenburg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens and TDCJ Wayne Scott.

The authority was informed Friday at 9 p.m. of naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba, in the water supply.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality at the direction of the governor’s office is working with the Brazosport Water Authority to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Residents of affected cities are urged not to drink or use the tap water from the impacted system for any purpose during the duration of the advisory, including for bathing. Toilet flushing is OK.

The order will remain in place until the water system has been adequately flushed and samples indicate that the water is safe to use.

Officials do not know how long this process may take.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.