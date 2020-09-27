Houston-area school district cancels remote learning, allows students to return to the classroom

HOUSTON – A Wharton County school district is ending its remote learning program.

Louise ISD said the remote learning approach has been unsuccessful for most students and will allow all students to return to schools on Tuesday, according to a letter to parents. Teachers and administrators will not longer be offering remote learning.

Students have four options that are suitable through education laws:

Come to school face to face Withdraw to home school Enroll in a private school Request transfer status to a district that offers remote learning

If a child test positive for COVID-19, the student will receive instructional support similar to any other illness, according to Louise ISD.

The district asks parents to choose which option is best for their kid(s).

“I am not mandating that your family chooses to return to school. Yet, I am suggesting that you make a decision that continues to provide the appropriate needs of your children,” said Louise ISD Superintendent Dr. Garth Oliver in release.

Monday is an in-service day for teachers and a holiday for students.