5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Sept. 21

Here are things you need to know for Monday, Sept. 21:

1. Man kills wife during domestic dispute at apartment complex in NW Harris County: HCSO

Deputies are investigating after they said a man killed his wife at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County Sunday.

Deputies said the incident happened around 8 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 14651 Philippine near West Sam Houston Parkway when the husband and wife had some sort of dispute. The man and woman are both in their 30s, deputies said.

According to investigators, the cause of death is to be determined by an autopsy. Deputies said the man is currently in custody.

2. 2 women riding in Uber killed after chase suspect crashes into vehicle in northeast Houston, police say

Two women riding in the back of an Uber are dead after police said a pursuit suspect crashed into the car they were in, going over 100 mph. Police said the driver they believe is responsible is now facing felony murder charges.

Officers said the crash happened at the intersection of Jensen and Parker around 11:30 Saturday night.

3. Mayor Turner prepares residents for Tropical Storm Beta

Mayor Sylvester Turner outlines Houston’s weather plans ahead of Tropical Storm Beta during a press conference on Sunday.

He also provided an update on the city’s COVID-19 response.

4. 3 answers from one-on-one with Gov. Greg Abbott on Tropical Storm Beta

Gov. Greg Abbott discussed the state’s response plan Sunday as Tropical Storm Beta slowly approaches the Gulf Coast. The State Operations Center has been activated to Level 2 readiness.

“We do not think this will be a very significant wind event because we don’t think it will get to hurricane status,” said Abbott.

He said residents should be “very cautious about potential flooding” that can occur. He reminded people not to drive into high water.

5. Bill O’Brien, several Texans players take a knee during National Anthem

Prior to the beginning of the Texans home opener against the Baltimore Ravens, head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien took a knee, along with several Texans players, during the National Anthem on Sunday.

In Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Texans stayed in the locker room for the national anthem to avoid the negative backlash of guys kneeling, quarterback Deshaun Watson said of the team’s decision at the time.

