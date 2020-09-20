2 women riding in Uber killed after chase suspect crashes into vehicle in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two women riding in the back of an Uber are dead after deputies said a pursuit suspect crashed into the car they were in, going over 100 mph.

Deputies said the crash happened at the intersection of Jensen and Parker around 11:30 Saturday night.

According to deputies, they were chasing a vehicle after the driver reportedly ran a red light.

Deputies said the pursuit came to an end when the suspect crashed into an Uber and killed the two women sitting in the back seats.

Both the Uber driver and the suspect were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, deputies said.