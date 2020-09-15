Take a peak inside this brand new 132-acre garden inside the city limits of Houston

HOUSTON – If you feel like your family has already been to all of the safe, outdoor spaces that allow for social distancing, here’s another one you can add to your list. The brand new Houston Botanic Garden near Hobby Airport opens this Friday.

What: Houston Botanic Garden

An 132-acre plant museum with hiking trails, water features and a family discovery center

Where: 8210 Park Place Blvd.

Houston, Texas 77017

It’s on the site of the old Glennbrook Golf Course, across 45 from Hobby Airport.

When: Opens Friday, September 18, 2020

9 a.m.- 5 p.m., seven days a week

How to buy tickets: Online at Houston Botanic Garden

Prices: Adults $15

Students (with valid student ID) $10

Children (ages 3-15) $10