Man kills wife during domestic dispute at apartment complex in NW Harris County: HCSO

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating after they said a man killed his wife at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County Sunday.

Deputies said the incident happened around 8 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 14651 Philippine near West Sam Houston Parkway when the husband and wife had some sort of dispute. The man and woman are both in their 30s, deputies said.

According to investigators, the cause of death is to be determined by an autopsy. Deputies said the man is currently in custody.

Investigators said the couple has a child, but the child was not home when the incident occurred. Authorities did not say where the child is.

The motive for the incident is unknown.

This is a developing story.