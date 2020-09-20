72ºF

Local News

Mayor Turner prepares residents for Tropical Storm Beta

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: Sylvester Turner, Houston, Tropical Storm Beta
Mayor Sylvester Turner outlines Houston’s weather plans ahead of Tropical Storm Beta during a press conference on Sunday.
Mayor Sylvester Turner outlines Houston’s weather plans ahead of Tropical Storm Beta during a press conference on Sunday. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner outlines Houston’s weather plans ahead of Tropical Storm Beta during a press conference on Sunday.

He also provided an update on the city’s COVID-19 response.

Here is Sunday’s press conference:

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner prepares residents for Tropical Storm Beta

Mayor Sylvester Turner will outline Houston’s weather plans ahead of Tropical Storm Beta. READ MORE: https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2020/09/20/watch-live-mayor-turner-prepares-residents-for-tropical-storm-beta/

Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Sunday, September 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: