Walmart gives $1.1 billion in bonuses to its employees

Walmart has agreed to raise wages for associates in response to an “incredible job serving customers and making a difference in their communities.”

The company has distributed $1.1 billion in bonus payouts to employees, created an emergency leave policy, adjusted store hours and added new safety measures.

“They’ve gone above and beyond to make sure customers have access to the items they need while making health and safety a top priority,” a new release on Walmart’s website said.

In addition, the company said it is investing in new roles and cross-training to provide the flexibility to serve customers better. For example, associates who prepare fresh food will be trained to maintain pricing and standards in their area, which the company says will give them broader skill sets that allow them to help customers.

