Bill O’Brien, several Texans players take a knee during National Anthem

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Members of the Houston Texans take a knee during the national anthem against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – Prior to the beginning of the Texans home opener against the Baltimore Ravens, head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien took a knee, along with several Texans players, during the National Anthem on Sunday.

The Texans players taking a knee included Kenny Stills, Justin Reid, Eric Murray, Keion Crossin, Randall Cobb, Deandre Carter and Vernon Hargreaves

In Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Texans stayed in the locker room for the national anthem.

