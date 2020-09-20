Bill O’Brien, several Texans players take a knee during National Anthem

HOUSTON – Prior to the beginning of the Texans home opener against the Baltimore Ravens, head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien took a knee, along with several Texans players, during the National Anthem on Sunday.

The Texans players taking a knee included Kenny Stills, Justin Reid, Eric Murray, Keion Crossin, Randall Cobb, Deandre Carter and Vernon Hargreaves

In Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Texans stayed in the locker room for the national anthem.