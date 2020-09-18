5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Sept. 18

Here are things you need to know for Friday, Sept. 18:

1. Restaurants, retail shops allowed to increase capacity; bars must remain closed

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday he is allowing some businesses to increase their capacity as the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have been on a steady decline, but some businesses must remain closed.

Abbott said that state leaders will use the hospitalization rates related to coronavirus in the state’s 22 hospital regions to guide their decision making

Read more.

2. Tropical Depression 22 forms in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico; Likely to become Wilfred.

All eyes are on the Gulf as Tropical Depression 22 continues to become more organized. The system is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Wilfred by Friday night.

The official National Hurricane Center track for TD 22 moves it north toward Houston over the next several days.

Read more.

3. Less than 1% of Texas students who returned to public school in person have tested positive for COVID-19

More than 2,300 Texas public school students, 0.21% of those who have returned to school in person since the beginning of this academic year, have reported testing positive for COVID-19, according to a dashboard the state will release Thursday in a first effort to publicly track the way the pandemic is impacting public schools.

The Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas Education Agency are expected to begin releasing the weekly number of coronavirus cases in each school district starting next Wednesday.

Read more.

4. Houston Texans planning to have thousands of fans attend upcoming home game

The Houston Texans are making plans to have thousands of fans attend its home game against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 4, the team announced Thursday.

In a statement posted on social media, the team said it is working with city and county officials for approval of the plan.

Read more.

5. Lotto Texas grows to $42.75 million, largest jackpot in North America

This weekend, Texans have the rare chance to win $42.75 million -- the largest jackpot prize in North America, according to Texas Lottery.

This will be the third-largest lottery in the world.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in