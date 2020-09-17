90ºF

Local News

Ask 2: Is it safe to attend this year’s Renaissance Festival?

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Ask 2, Texas Renaissance Festival, Renaissance Festival, Ren Fest
The King will continue his legacy this 2020 season.
The King will continue his legacy this 2020 season. (Courtesy of Texas Renaissance Festival)

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: I heard that the Texas Renaissance Festival is going to open as usual. Over 40,000 people could possibly attend. Is this safe?

Answer: The Texas Renaissance Festival returns Oct. 3 - Nov. 29.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, event organizers have implemented safety guidelines in an effort to protect all attendees.

Additionally, ticket sales are date-specific and limited quantities will be sold per the mandated capacity limit.

All staff and attendees are required to wear a face covering per state mandates and undergo a temperature check upon entry.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.

_

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: