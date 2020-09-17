Ask 2: Is it safe to attend this year’s Renaissance Festival?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: I heard that the Texas Renaissance Festival is going to open as usual. Over 40,000 people could possibly attend. Is this safe?

Answer: The Texas Renaissance Festival returns Oct. 3 - Nov. 29.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, event organizers have implemented safety guidelines in an effort to protect all attendees.

Additionally, ticket sales are date-specific and limited quantities will be sold per the mandated capacity limit.

All staff and attendees are required to wear a face covering per state mandates and undergo a temperature check upon entry.

