Tropical Depression 22 forms in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico; Likely to become Wilfred

HOUSTON – The 2020 hurricane season shows no signs of slowing down. The latest in a long string of organized tropical system formed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon. Tropical Depression (TD) 22 is in the Bay of Campeche and is projected to move closer to the Texas coast over the next several days.
The storm is weak right now, with sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. It is expected to slowly strengthen into Tropical Storm Wilfred as early as Friday.
The official National Hurricane Center track for TD 22 moves it north toward Houston before turning it hard to the west and into South Texas or Northern Mexico near the middle of next week.
The forecast keeps this system below hurricane strength, but there is no guarantee that that will hold true. Intensity forecasts are notoriously difficult.
The forecast track could change significantly in coming days, too. The steering currents in the western Gulf are expected to be weak, which makes projecting the storms track tough.
What you need to know:
- TD 22 is in the early stages of development and is likely to strengthen into at least a tropical storm.
- While the current forecast cone does not include Houston and the rest of the Upper Texas Coast, you should pay close attention to the forecast over the next several days. The storm is close enough so that small changes in the projected track could have big impacts to our weather.
- This hurricane season has been incredibly busy. If, for whatever reason, you do not have your hurricane plan figured out, take the time now to do so.
- Stay with Channel 2 and Click2Houston.com for continual updates on TD 22.