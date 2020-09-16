After hinting at reopening plan, Gov. Abbott to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday

HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that he will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to “provide an update on Texas' continued response to COVID-19.”

In early September, Abbott hinted on social media that he hoped to provide the “next steps” on coronavirus restrictions in the state. Last week, he also extended a disaster declaration in Texas due to the coronavirus that was originally issued in March.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate as of Sept. 14 is 6.82% and the rate of newly reported cases in the Greater Houston area has slowed.

Abbott will be joined by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Texas Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt and more public health officials during his press conference Thursday.

The press conference is scheduled for noon Thursday and will be held in the Governor’s Press Conference Room in the Texas State Capitol in Austin.

Click2Housotn.com will livestream the press conference when it takes place.