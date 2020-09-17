Houston Texans planning to have thousands of fans attend upcoming home game

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are making plans to have thousands of fans attend its home game against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 4, the team announced Thursday.

In a statement posted on social media the team said it is working with city and county officials for approval of the plan.

Here is the full statement: "We are working with city and county officials to gain approval to host up to 15,000 fans at NRG Stadium beginning with our home game versus the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 4. We have implemented all of the rigorous protocols required by the National Football League to ensure the health and safety of our fans, our staff and our team. We look forward to welcoming our home-field advantage back to NRG Stadium and resuming our beloved Texans gameday traditions very soon. We live in the most diverse community in America and nothing brings us together like Houston Texans football.”

The #Texans are working towards having fans in the stands for the October 4 game against Minnesota.#WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/hnVZiBdzJP — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 17, 2020

The Texans will not have any fans on Sunday at their first home game against the Baltimore Ravens.