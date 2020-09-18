Lotto Texas grows to $42.75 million, largest jackpot in North America

HOUSTON – This weekend, Texans have the rare chance to win $42.75 million -- the largest jackpot prize in North America, according to Texas Lottery.

This will be the third-largest lottery in the world.

“Saturday night’s Lotto Texas jackpot is the largest lottery prize available on the continent and can only be won by a Texas Lottery player,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. “We’re hopeful that at least one player wins the biggest jackpot the game has seen in more than a decade this weekend. As excitement continues to grow during this jackpot run, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Previously, the highest jackpot was $97 million sold in Dallas in May 2010, according to Texas Lottery.

A Houston resident also won $30.25 million in May 2018.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident, who claimed $17.5 million in January.