5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Sept. 7

Here are things you need to know for Monday, Sept. 7:

1. 11-year-old child dies after golf cart crash in Magnolia, officials say

An 11-year-old child died after suffering massive head trauma after a golf cart crash in Magnolia, according to Montgomery County officials.

Units arrived on the scene after 6 p.m. Sunday and started CPR. The child was transported to Tomball Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Read more.

2. 2 people drown in Galveston in less than 24 hours during Labor Day weekend

Two people have drowned In less than 24 hours along the seawall in Galveston. With almost half a million people expected to visit this area for Labor Day, officials are urging people to be careful.

Officials said the lifeguard spotted two swimmers far from shore midway between the 43 and 47 street rock groins. A local surfer approached and the swam out. The surfer rescued a Hispanic female in her early teens and passed her to the guard.

Her father went missing for a short time before being pulled from the water and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Read more.

3. Multiple boats in distress, some sunk at ‘Trump Boat Parade’ on Lake Travis, officials say

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the “Trump Boat Parade” on Lake Travis. Officials said several boats have sunk.

Supporters of President Donald Trump were encouraged to bring “boats of all shapes and sizes” to participate in the parade, according to a Facebook page for the event.

Read more.

4. Jacob Blake speaks out for first time since police shooting

Jacob Blake has spoken publicly for the first time since a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shot him seven times in the back, saying he’s in constant pain from the shooting, which doctors fear will leave him paralyzed from the waist down.

In a video posted Saturday night on Twitter by his family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, Blake said from his hospital bed that, “Twenty-four hours, every 24 hours it’s pain, nothing but pain. It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side-to-side, it hurts to eat.”

Read more.

5. Watson brought to tears when family, coaches join Zoom call after $160 million contract extension

Early on Saturday, the details of Deshaun Watson’s monster contract extension were released. It’s a big one: four years, $160 million.

But what happened late Saturday evening impacted the quarterback to the point of tears.

Read more.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY:

Rhathymia: [ ruh-thahy-mee-uh ] (noun) Carefree behavior; light-heartedness.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAY:

Idris Elba, actor (47)

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“Time will pass and seasons will come and go.” - Roy Bean

More headlines you may be interested in