These are the best nachos spots in Houston, as shared by KPRC 2 viewers
HOUSTON – Nachos are one of the joys of living, but where can you get the best offering in the Houston area?
KPRC 2 asked on social media and viewers answered with their recommendations – and there were many.
Happy National Nachos Day! Where do you get the best nachos in the Houston area? Let us know and we'll put a list together of the best spots.Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Here are just some of the establishments repeatedly mentioned on our posts.
27727 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, TX 77375
2203 N Shepherd Dr. Houston Texas 77008
Multiple locations
1200 Binz #160 Houston, TX 77004
Multiple locations
Multiple locations
Multiple locations
El Jimador
Multiple locations
4902 Kirby Drive
3416 Roseland St, Houston, TX 77006
Multiple locations
Harris County Smokehouse 19811 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77065
Multiple locations
14555 Grisby Rd, Houston, TX 77079
Lucky’s Pub Multiple locations
Molina’s Cantina Multiple locations
Nacho Nachos 1330 Broadway Street Pearland, Texas
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
Multiple locations
6873 S. Gessner Houston, TX 77036
2901 Emancipation Ave Houston, TX 77004
Taqueria Tepatitlan 4720 North Main St. Houston TX 77009
Where would you add to our list? Let us know in the comments!
