Multiple boats in distress, some sunk at ’Trump Boat Parade’ on Lake Travis, officials say

HOUSTON – The Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the “Trump Boat Parade” on Lake Travis. Officials said several boats have sunk.

TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020

Supporters of President Donald Trump were encouraged to bring “boats of all shapes and sizes” to participate in the parade, according to a Facebook page for the event. More than 2,000 people were expected to attend. While another 5,000 people marked that they were “interested.”

The boat parade route included Paradise Cove, West Beach, Point Venture and Hurst Creek. The event was set to start at 11:30 a.m.

At this time, officials have not revealed the number of boats that experienced issues on the lake.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.