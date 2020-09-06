HISD launches 36 digital learning centers for students that do not have access to technology

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District is opening 36 digital learning centers for students that do not have access to technology. The centers are for elementary and middle school students, enabling them to take part in instruction through the HISD @ H.O.M.E. Learning program.
The centers will be located across the district and open weekdays from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. All students that attend will be provided breakfast and lunch daily at no charge. Breakfast will begin at 7:15 a.m. daily.
HISD created the district learning centers to provide on-campus instruction for students who don’t access to internet access or appropriate remote learning devices for virtual learning, a requirement by the Texas Education Agency.
How can students participate?
Students must be approved and assigned to a digital learning Center by their home campus.
Students identified as not having access to technology for online learning will be assigned to a digital learning center and will be contacted by the district via School Messenger.
Once a student receives technology from their campus, they are no longer eligible to attend a digital learning center.
How will the centers work?
Students at the digital learning centers will participate in instruction provided by their teacher of record and complete independent assignments.
Due to COVID-19 health concerns, the digital learning centers are only available to students without access to technology.
Health screenings will be performed on students upon entry, the district says.
Transportation to and from the digital learning centers will be available for students from their home campus. Students are required to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing while on the bus.
For additional information regarding transportation, please contact your child’s home campus.
HISD Digitial Learning Centers
The HISD Digital Learning Centers and the schools they will serve are listed below.
Burnet Elementary School – Digital Learning Center
- Tijerina Elementary School
- Lantrip Elementary School
- Cage Elementary School
- Franklin Elementary School
- DeZavala Elementary School
- JP Henderson Elementary School
- Laurenzo ECC
- Davila Elementary School
- Gallegos Elementary School
- Briscoe Elementary School
Lewis Elementary School – Digital Learning Center
- Bonner Elementary School
- Park Place Elementary School
- Crespo Elementary School
- JR Harris Elementary School
Holland Middle School – Digital Learning Center
- Robinson Elementary School
- Port Houston Elementary School
- Whittier Elementary School
- Pugh Elementary School
- R. Martinez Elementary School
- Pleasantville Elementary School
- RP Harris Elementary School
- Carrillo Elementary School
- Oates Elementary School
- Scroggins Elementary School
- Elmore Elementary School
Ortiz Middle School – Digital Learning Center
- Southmayd Elementary School
- Sanchez Elementary School
- Foster Elementary School
- Peck Elementary School
- Thompson Elementary School
- Lockhart Elementary School
- Hartsfield Elementary School
- Blackshear Elementary School
Patterson Elementary School – Digital Learning Center
- Rucker Elementary School
North Area Digital Learning Centers
Barrick Elementary School – Digital Learning Center
- Moreno Elementary School
- Scarborough Elementary School
- Coop Elementary School
Burbank Elementary School – Digital Learning Center
- Northline Elementary School
- Janowski Elementary School
Burrus Elementary School – Digital Learning Center
- Kennedy Elementary School
- Roosevelt Elementary School
- Durkee Elementary School
- Osborne Elementary School
Cook Elementary School – Digital Learning Center
- Paige Elementary School
- Atherton Elementary School
Kashmere Gardens Elementary School – Digital Learning Center
- Isaacs Elementary School
- NQ Henderson Elementary School
Lyons Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- DeChaumes Elementary School
- Garcia Elementary School
- Farias ECC
- Herrera Elementary School
Ross Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- Jefferson Elementary School
- Berry Elementary School
Shadydale Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- Fonwood MS
- McGowen Elementary School
Sherman Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- Eliot Elementary School
- Ketelsen Elementary School
- Looscan Elementary School
Northwest Area Digital Learning Centers
Hogg Middle School– Digital Learning Center
- Travis Elementary School
- Browning Elementary School
- Field Elementary School
- Sinclair Elementary School
- Helms Elementary School
- Love Elementary School
- Harvard Elementary School
- Memorial Elementary School
- Crockett Elementary School
- Wharton Elementary School
- Gregory Lincoln
Pershing Middle School– Digital Learning Center
- Poe Elementary School
- Rice School PK-8
- West University Elementary School
- MacGregor Elementary School
- Roberts Elementary School
- Twain Elementary School
- River Oaks Elementary School
- Wilson Montessori
- Arabic Immersion
Smith Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- Benbrook Elementary School
- Wainwright Elementary School
- Stevens Elementary School
- Durham Elementary School
- Garden Oaks
- Oak Forest
South Area Digital Learning Centers
Almeda Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- Petersen Elementary School
- MLK ECC
- Reagan Ed Ctr PK-8
Anderson Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- Gross Elementary School
- Foerster Elementary School
- Halpin ECC
- Shearn Elementary School
Bastian Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- Alcott Elementary School
- Frost Elementary School
- DeAnda Elementary School
- Mitchell Elementary School
- Mading Elementary School
- Young Elementary School
- Whidby Elementary School
Brookline Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- Bellfort ECC
- Kelso Elementary School
Cornelius Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- Golfcrest Elementary School
- Garden Villas Elementary School
Grissom Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- Windsor Village Elementary School
Hobby Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- Montgomery Elementary School
- Hines-Caldwell Elementary School
Tinsley Elementary School – Digital Learning Center
- Parker Elementary School
- Red Elementary School
- Bell Elementary School
Woodson PK-5 – Digital Learning Center
- Codwell Elementary School
- Law Elementary School
- Reynolds Elementary School
West Area Digital Learning Centers
Cunningham Elementary School – Digital Learning Center
- Bush Elementary School
- Condit Elementary School
- Daily Elementary School
- Longfellow Elementary School
- McNamara Elementary School
- Neff Elementary School
- Piney Point Elementary School
- School at St. George Place
- M White Elementary School
- Shadowbriar Elementary School
- Neff ECC
Fondren Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- Elrod Elementary School
- Valley West Elementary School
Jane Long Academy– Digital Learning Center
- Ashford Elementary School
- Briargrove Elementary School
- Briarmeadow
- Mandarin Immersion
- TH Rogers
- Bonham Elementary School
Rodriguez Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- Askew Elementary School
- Benavidez Elementary School
- Braeburn Elementary School
- Horn Elementary School
- Kolter Elementary School
- Lovett Elementary School
- Piney Point Elementary School
- Pilgrim Academy
- Mistral ECC
- Herod Elementary School
Sutton Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- Milne Elementary School
- E. White Elementary School
- Emerson Elementary School
- Walnut Bend Elementary School
Achieve 180 Digital Learning Centers
Dogan Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- Bruce Elementary School
- C. Martinez Elementary School
Highland Heights Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- Wesley Elementary School
Hilliard Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- Marshall Elementary School
Seguin Elementary School– Digital Learning Center
- Gregg Elementary School
Sugar Grove Academy – Digital Learning Center
- Sugar Grove Academy students only.