HISD launches 36 digital learning centers for students that do not have access to technology

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District is opening 36 digital learning centers for students that do not have access to technology. The centers are for elementary and middle school students, enabling them to take part in instruction through the HISD @ H.O.M.E. Learning program.

The centers will be located across the district and open weekdays from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. All students that attend will be provided breakfast and lunch daily at no charge. Breakfast will begin at 7:15 a.m. daily.

HISD created the district learning centers to provide on-campus instruction for students who don’t access to internet access or appropriate remote learning devices for virtual learning, a requirement by the Texas Education Agency.

How can students participate?

Students must be approved and assigned to a digital learning Center by their home campus.

Students identified as not having access to technology for online learning will be assigned to a digital learning center and will be contacted by the district via School Messenger.

Once a student receives technology from their campus, they are no longer eligible to attend a digital learning center.

How will the centers work?

Students at the digital learning centers will participate in instruction provided by their teacher of record and complete independent assignments.

Due to COVID-19 health concerns, the digital learning centers are only available to students without access to technology.

Health screenings will be performed on students upon entry, the district says.

Transportation to and from the digital learning centers will be available for students from their home campus. Students are required to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing while on the bus.

For additional information regarding transportation, please contact your child’s home campus.

HISD Digitial Learning Centers

The HISD Digital Learning Centers and the schools they will serve are listed below.

