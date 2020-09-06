2 people drown in Galveston in less than 24 hours during Labor Day weekend

HOUSTON – Two people drowned in Galveston on Saturday, according to officials.

A 57-year-old Hispanic man was pulled out of the water around 4 p.m., according to Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the lifeguard spotted two swimmers far from shore midway between the 43 and 47 street rock groins. A local surfer approached and the lifeguard ran and swam out. The surfer rescued a Hispanic female in her early teens and passed her to the guard.

The girl reported her father, the 57-year-old Latino male, had submerged.

Beach Patrol responded with an immediate in water search and two guards on a jet ski. The father was located just east of the 47th street groin.

The fire department immediately started CPR then EMS transported the man to John Sealy Emergency Room.

Authorities also said a body found in Galveston is believed to be that of a 16-year-old reported missing Saturday night. The teen went missing around 9:30 p.m.

A family friend said the teen had been swimming with friends near the 4400 block of Seawall Blvd. As the group made their way back to their vehicle, they could not locate the 16-year-old.

Beach Patrol said this is the fourth drowning fatality of the season.