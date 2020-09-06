75ºF

Sports

Watson brought to tears when family, coaches join Zoom call after $160 million contract extension

Well-known Astros player also joined to congratulate

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

Tags: Deshaun Watson, Deshaun contract

Early on Saturday, the details of Deshaun Watson’s monster contract extension were released. It’s a big one: four years, $160 million.

But what happened late Saturday evening impacted the quarterback to the point of tears.

The media Zoom call began, and Watson’s former college coach Dabo Swinney hopped on.

Then came appearances from Justin Verlander as well as Ethan, Watson’s buddy from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Watson was moved, but it was his family popping up on the Zoom screen that brought Watson to tears.

Well done, Deshaun. Your family is proud.

See the emotional moment here:

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.