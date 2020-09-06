This Texas-based company sells dog masks to protect pets against coronavirus, smoke, dust and other air pollutants

HOUSTON – An Austin-based company, the Good Air Team have designed dog masks that protect pets from toxins in the air. The K9 Mask provides N95 air filter protection against smoke, dust, bacteria, smog and other air pollutants, the company says.

“Our goal is to empower dog owners to protect the short and long-term health of their pets with innovative air filter solutions designed for their dog,” according to the K9 Mask website.

The masks, which come in a variety of sizes and colors, is engineered with N95 and PM2.5 filtration capabilities while providing dogs the ability to pant while wearing the mask.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, pets do not appear to be easily infected by COVID-19, with less than 25 testing positive for the diseases globally, via the Good Air Team website.

In 2019, Evan Daugherty and Kirby Holmes, the co-owners of the Good Air Team, launched a fully-funded Kickstarter campaign.

The Good Air Team started in 2015 as an educational website about the damages of global air pollution and the solution of wearing a pollution air mask.

The duo launched Pollution Air Mask, which protects people from air pollution using stylish designs with innovative face mask technology.

“At the time, we recognized many urban dwellers preferred to accessorize their style with fashionably designed face masks,” according to the website.