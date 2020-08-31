5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, August 31

Here are things you need to know for Monday, August 31:

1. 3 dead, 1 hospitalized after plane crash in Bryan, police say

Three people died and another person was transported to the hospital after a plane crash in Bryan, officials said.

A single-engine Piper PA24 with four people aboard crashed on the runway at Coulter Field Airport, a public airport in Brazos County, according to preliminary findings by the FAA. The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Read more.

2. Family says body found in Brays Bayou belonged to 2-year-old Maliyah Bass

Family and friends are demanding justice in the case of 2-year-old Maliyah Bass. Her remains were positively identified Saturday evening as those found in Brays Bayou last Sunday, her family confirmed.

Bass’s grandma Rosalie Jimerson and dozens of others held a vigil for the child Saturday evening at the same apartment complex where she was reported missing.

Read more.

3. ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman, who played Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown with searing intensity before inspiring audiences worldwide as the regal Black Panther in Marvel’s blockbuster movie franchise, died Friday of cancer. He was 43.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

Read more.

4. Teen dies after being electrocuted in pool at hotel near North Freeway

A teen was electrocuted while swimming at a pool at a hotel on North Freeway, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Americas Best Value Inn at 16510 North Fwy.

Read more.

5. Two Texans arrested in connection with body found in makeshift tomb

Two people have been arrested after police recovered a body from a makeshift tomb in the backyard of an Austin, Texas home.

According to an affidavit, a witness who visited the home had called and said she’d been told a woman’s ex-boyfriend had been killed in the home, dragged outside and buried under concrete and cinder blocks.

Read more.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY:

Anfractuous: [ an-frak-choo-uhs ] (adjective) characterized by windings and turnings; sinuous; circuitous

THIS DAY IN HISTORY:

Aug. 31, 1997: Shortly after midnight on Aug. 31, 1997, Diana, Princess of Wales — affectionately known as “the People’s Princess” — dies in a car crash in Paris. She was 36.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“I feel that there is nothing more truly artistic than to love people.” - Vincent Van Gogh

More headlines you may be interested in